Edenbrook Capital LLC Has $33.79 Million Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the quarter. Haynes International makes up 3.3% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 7.53% of Haynes International worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HAYN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,674. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $507.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

