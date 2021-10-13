Edenbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. CuriosityStream makes up about 0.2% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 0.26% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,368. The company has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

