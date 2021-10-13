Edenbrook Capital LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for 4.1% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 32.49% of Marchex worth $41,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,045. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

