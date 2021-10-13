Edenbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Tufin Software Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.