Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.12

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.12 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

