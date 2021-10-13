EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.06

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.06 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($1.07). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 321,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.06. The stock has a market cap of £366.72 million and a P/E ratio of 23.03.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.