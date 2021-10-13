Elamachain Price Tops $0.0053 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $590,887.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00209200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00093297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,022,731 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

