Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises 2.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 15,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

