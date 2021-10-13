Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $86,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

