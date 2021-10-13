Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.41% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 729,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,883. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.