Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Down 20.9%

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) dropped 20.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

