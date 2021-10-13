Elitium (EUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $414,524.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00007420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $119.02 million and approximately $414,524.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

