Ellaism Trading Up 107.7% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 106.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $54,274.95 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.48 or 0.06233783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00092709 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

