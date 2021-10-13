Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Position Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,184 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

EMQQ stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.