Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $284,665.98 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

