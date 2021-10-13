Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 112907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

