Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.03

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 3680564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Enbridge by 15.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.