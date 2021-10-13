Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.43

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.43 and last traded at $103.37, with a volume of 124816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 202.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

