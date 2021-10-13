Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.52

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.52 and traded as high as C$30.53. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$30.06, with a volume of 1,375,101 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

