Endeavour Silver (EDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Endeavour Silver (TSE: EDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/30/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.78. 597,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,429. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$985.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
