Endeavour Silver (EDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Endeavour Silver (TSE: EDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/30/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.78. 597,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,429. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$985.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

