Endor Protocol Trading Up 3.5% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $64,703.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00318374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009457 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00102172 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

