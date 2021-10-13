Energi Hits Market Cap of $85.56 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and $412,030.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00095297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.81 or 0.00412960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,949,740 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

