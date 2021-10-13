Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$9.37. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 1,137,733 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.63 million. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

