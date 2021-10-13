Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.