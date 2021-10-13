Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

