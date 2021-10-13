Energycoin Price Hits $0.0006 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $77,206.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

