Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.64

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.64 and traded as low as $43.75. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

