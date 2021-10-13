ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

