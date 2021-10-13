Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$366.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

