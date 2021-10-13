Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Ossiam increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

