Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

