Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.08 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.