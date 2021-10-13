Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.08 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

