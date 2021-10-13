Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.68 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

