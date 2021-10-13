Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

