Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

