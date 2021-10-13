Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,165 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $189.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

