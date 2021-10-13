Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,317 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Trupanion worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Trupanion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,327. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Trupanion stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.