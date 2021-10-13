Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

