Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

