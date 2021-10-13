Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Entergy worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

