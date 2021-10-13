EOG Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 67,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average daily volume of 6,596 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

