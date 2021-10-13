ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.24. ePlus posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

