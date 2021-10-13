Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 76,023 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $125,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $255.88. 252,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

