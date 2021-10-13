Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 5,497 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of BlackRock worth $258,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

NYSE BLK traded up $33.21 on Wednesday, hitting $869.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,185. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

