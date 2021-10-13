Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,046 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $183,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.24. 61,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. The company has a market cap of $281.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.96 and a 200-day moving average of $570.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

