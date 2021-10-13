Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $36.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,284.20. 135,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3,372.12. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.