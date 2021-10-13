Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $183.91 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,659 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $183,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,210,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,901,000 after acquiring an additional 589,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 473,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

