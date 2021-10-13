Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $196.98 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 217,578 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $196,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $404.55. The stock had a trading volume of 154,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.