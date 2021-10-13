Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $334.38 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,559 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $334,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,420,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

