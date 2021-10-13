Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,149,548 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,149,548 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,987,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,651,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 1,791,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

